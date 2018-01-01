Paloma Faith calls out lack of female performers at the BRITs

Paloma Faith has called out the lack of female artists set to take to the stage at the 2018 BRIT Awards.
The annual prizegiving, the biggest awards show for the British music industry, takes place on 21 February (18) and performers are set to include Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith, and Stormzy.
The Picking Up the Pieces singer was asked by Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper if it was a good time to be a woman in pop at the BRIT Awards nomination launch show over the weekend (13-14Jan18), and she replied, "That's what they keep telling us, but it looks like all men performing again except for one woman at the Brits."
It isn't the first time Paloma has vented her frustrated with BRITs bosses. In 2015, she revealed she was "a bit miffed" that her record A Perfect Contradiction wasn't up for the best album category, a shortlist which was comprised of only men that year.
She went on to win the British Female Solo Artist prize and perform at the ceremony in 2015, and confessed to The Sun that she secured her stage time by creating a slideshow presentation for organisers.
"It took me quite a while to put it all together. You don't normally have to pitch. I don't think any other artist has ever done that in the history of the BRITs," she revealed.
Paloma is up for British Female Solo Artist award again this year, and will have to compete against Jessie Ware, Kate Tempest, Laura Marling and hot favourite Dua Lipa, who leads the nominations with five.
Sam Smith was completely snubbed in the nominations, but he will still perform at the show, according to The Sun.
"Most artists might have told organisers to stick their performance, but not Sam," a source said. "He's made the mature decision to still perform despite being very disappointed."
