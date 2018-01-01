NEWS Selena Gomez's mother 'not happy' with Justin Bieber reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez's mother is "not happy" at her daughter's reunion with on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber.



Mandy Teefey addressed the rumours of a supposed feud between her and the 25-year-old singer, after she and husband Brian Teefey stopped managing Selena's career in 2014.



“Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” Mandy told Gossip Cop. “We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”



However, there is one issue that seems to be causing concern with Mandy, and that's Selena's rekindled romance with troublemaker boyfriend Justin, 23.



She admits she is “not happy” with the reunion, but added: “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”



Asked if she was concerned about the relationship's effect on her daughter's health, Mandy replied: "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed.



"Selena is an adult and can make her own choices," she insisted.



Mandy also praised her daughter after she underwent a secret kidney transplant last year (17), following her battle with lupus.



Describing Selena as “brave and fearless,” she added: “I was so proud of her bravery.”



The singer's close friend Francia Raisa offered to donate her organ, and Mandy said the family was “beyond blessed that we had Francia in our life,”, and recalled she was a "wreck" during the time of the operation.



She joked: "I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital (now)."

