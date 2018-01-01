NEWS Chris Martin spotted on romantic date with Dakota Johnson Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have added fuel to the rumours they are dating after being spotted on a date in Malibu.



The couple has been rumoured to be romantically linked for months, and an eyewitness told E! News that they grabbed dinner together at Soho House on Friday (12Jan18).



Chris and Dakota, 28, arrived together in the Coldplay frontman's car, and later left in the same vehicle after spending two hours in the exclusive members club.



The date comes after they were also reportedly snapped within seconds of one another at the Charles de Gaulle Airport after apparently having spent a few days in the French capital on a romantic getaway on 19 December (17).



Chris then jetted off to the Caribbean island of Antigua with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their two children - Apple, 13 and Moses, 11.



During the trip, the Oscar-winning actress posted a carefree snap on Instagram of Chris and Apple leaping into the air on a beach.



Gwyneth recently confirmed her engagement to writer and producer Brad Falchuk, who she started dating after her split from Chris in their now infamous "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.



Dakota and Chris first sparked romance rumours back in October (17), when they were spotted on a sushi dinner date in Los Angeles. Since then, Dakota has been pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she watched Chris' band Coldplay in concert on their Head Full Of Dreams tour, last month.



The daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson previously dated rocker/model Matthew Hitt, but they split in 2016 after two years together.



Meanwhile, musician Chris most recently romanced Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis. The pair first stepped out together in the summer of 2015, and were reported to have parted ways in June, before briefly reuniting while in Montreal, Canada in August.



The 40-year-old also famously dated The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence.

