Yolanda Hadid hints at engagement rumours between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid hinted at an engagement between daughter Gigi Hadid after she called boyfriend Zayn Malik her son.



The former One Direction singer has been dating the supermodel since November, 2015, becoming an item within weeks of Gigi's split from former flame and DNCE hitmaker Joe Jonas.



Engagement rumours have constantly surrounded the couple, but now the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has made a telling slip up in a new interview.



Talking to People magazine on Friday (11Jan18), the 53-year-old gushed about her daughter's blossoming romance with the singer.



“He’s my son too now! I have four kids now,” Yolanda said, adding that he’s a “sweetheart” and she’s a “big supporter” of his music career.



Pressed about any possible engagement, she was coy in her reply: “I can’t say anything about that, you know, that’s their journey. But, you know, I love him so, we’ll see.”



Yolanda also revealed she's in a new relationship with a mystery man, and added her new boyfriend is “a very private person.” The budding relationship comes nearly three months after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster was finalised.



Her comments come as it was announced Zayn will go head-to-head with his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Liam Payne for the British Artist Video Of The Year at the BRIT Awards.



Harry's Sign of the Times and Liam's track Strip That Down will face off stiff competition from Zayn's collaboration with Taylor Swift, Don't Wanna Live Forever.



The former bandmates will battle it out against other artists Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie at the ceremony in London on 21 February (18).

