Miley Cyrus shares sweet birthday message to fiance Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus shared a sweet birthday message to fiance Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old took time out from her extended vacation in Australia with Liam and his family to post a tribute to her beau along with three candid snaps of the loved-up couple cuddling.

“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I love u!” the Malibu hitmaker captioned the post on Instagram on Friday (12Jan18), along with a love heart emoji.

The Independence Day: Resurgence star turned 28, and celebrated his birthday on the Gold Coast in Queensland, where he and Miley are holidaying with his parents Leonie and Craig.

The couple appeared carefree and relaxed as they headed out to lunch at a cafe with the actor's family and friends, and Miley was pictured flashing her toned stomach in a cropped tank top.

Miley and Liam first started dating in 2009, after meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song. They later became engaged in 2012, but split just a year later.

They later rekindled their love in 2015, and Miley was spotted with her engagement ring on her finger in early 2016. The singer confirmed the rumours on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that year, and told the host she was engaged to Liam once again.

The duo were previously seen having lunch with the actor’s parents on Tuesday (09Jan18), and rang in the New Year with a party at Liam's older brother Chris Hemsworth's home, with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Miley and Liam have yet to set a date, and are happily engaged for the time being. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has made it clear she can't see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

"I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do (before I get married),” she said in September. “I’m just riding this out. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”