Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead 2018 BRIT Awards nominations

Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead the acts competing for the top honours at the 2018 BRIT Awards after the nominations were announced on Saturday (13Jan18).

Dua Lipa is up for five awards; the British Female Solo Artist prize, Best Breakthrough Act, while her self-titled debut is nominated for the prestigious British Album of the Year award. Her other nods came for her track New Rules, in the British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.

The New Rules singer will take on Paloma Faith, Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware and Laura Marling in the British Female Solo Artist section, while nominated for Best British Group are Gorillaz, Wolf Alice, London Grammar, The xx, Royal Blood.

While Ed gained four nods for his record-breaking release, ÷ (divide) in the album of the year category and his track, Shape of You, which is up for the best single and video prizes.

Ed was also nominated in the British Male Solo Artist section, where he will battle it out with Liam Gallagher, Liam Payne, Rag'N'Bone Man, and Loyle Carner.

Rapper J Hus also landed four nods and his album Common Sense is up for the biggest prize, British Album of the Year, where it is nominated alongside Ed and Dua's efforts as well as Gorillaz' Humanz, and Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer.

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Drake, Lorde, Foo Fighters, The Killers, DJ Khaled were among the acts to earn nods in the international categories.

The ceremony will be hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London's O2 Arena on 21 February (18).

The full list of nominees is:

British Male Solo Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'N'Bone Man

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Dua Lipa

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

British Group:

Gorillaz

Wolf Alice

London Grammar

The xx

Royal Blood

British Breakthrough Act:

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Critics' Choice winner:

Jorja Smith

British Single:

Rag'N'Bone Man, Human

J Hus, Did You See

Liam Payne feat. Quavo, Strip That Down

Calvin Harris feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, Feels

Dua Lipa, New Rules

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson, Symphony

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Jax Jones feat. Raye, You Don't Know Me

Jonas Blue feat. William Singe, Mama

Little Mix, Touch

MasterCard British Album of the Year:

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

J Hus, Common Sense

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (divide)

Gorillaz, Humanz

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer

British Producer of the Year:

Steve Mac

British Artist Video of the Year:

Anne-Marie, Ciao Adios

Dua Lipa, New Rules

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Calvin Harris feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, Feels

Harry Styles, Sign of the Times

Jonas Blue feat. William Singe, Mama

Liam Payne feat. Quavo, Strip That Down

Little Mix, Touch

Zayn and Taylor Swift, I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson, Symphony

International Male Solo Artist:

Kendrick Lamar

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

International Female Solo Artist:

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Alicia Keys

Pink

Bjork

International Group:

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers