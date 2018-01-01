Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead 2018 BRIT Awards nominations

- NEWS
Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead the acts competing for the top honours at the 2018 BRIT Awards after the nominations were announced on Saturday (13Jan18).
Dua Lipa is up for five awards; the British Female Solo Artist prize, Best Breakthrough Act, while her self-titled debut is nominated for the prestigious British Album of the Year award. Her other nods came for her track New Rules, in the British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.
The New Rules singer will take on Paloma Faith, Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware and Laura Marling in the British Female Solo Artist section, while nominated for Best British Group are Gorillaz, Wolf Alice, London Grammar, The xx, Royal Blood.
While Ed gained four nods for his record-breaking release, ÷ (divide) in the album of the year category and his track, Shape of You, which is up for the best single and video prizes.
Ed was also nominated in the British Male Solo Artist section, where he will battle it out with Liam Gallagher, Liam Payne, Rag'N'Bone Man, and Loyle Carner.
Rapper J Hus also landed four nods and his album Common Sense is up for the biggest prize, British Album of the Year, where it is nominated alongside Ed and Dua's efforts as well as Gorillaz' Humanz, and Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer.
Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Drake, Lorde, Foo Fighters, The Killers, DJ Khaled were among the acts to earn nods in the international categories.
The ceremony will be hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London's O2 Arena on 21 February (18).
The full list of nominees is:
British Male Solo Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag'N'Bone Man
Stormzy
British Female Solo Artist:
Dua Lipa
Paloma Faith
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
Laura Marling
British Group:
Gorillaz
Wolf Alice
London Grammar
The xx
Royal Blood
British Breakthrough Act:
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
Critics' Choice winner:
Jorja Smith
British Single:
Rag'N'Bone Man, Human
J Hus, Did You See
Liam Payne feat. Quavo, Strip That Down
Calvin Harris feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, Feels
Dua Lipa, New Rules
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson, Symphony
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Jax Jones feat. Raye, You Don't Know Me
Jonas Blue feat. William Singe, Mama
Little Mix, Touch
MasterCard British Album of the Year:
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa
J Hus, Common Sense
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (divide)
Gorillaz, Humanz
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer
British Producer of the Year:
Steve Mac
British Artist Video of the Year:
Anne-Marie, Ciao Adios
Dua Lipa, New Rules
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Calvin Harris feat. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, Feels
Harry Styles, Sign of the Times
Jonas Blue feat. William Singe, Mama
Liam Payne feat. Quavo, Strip That Down
Little Mix, Touch
Zayn and Taylor Swift, I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson, Symphony
International Male Solo Artist:
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Drake
Beck
DJ Khaled
International Female Solo Artist:
Taylor Swift
Lorde
Alicia Keys
Pink
Bjork
International Group:
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
LCD Soundsystem
Haim
The Killers