Kim Kardashian ‘worrying about what will next go wrong’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried about what’s going to go wrong next, after her son Saint was rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

It’s been a rough couple of years for 37-year-old Kim and husband Kanye West, with the reality TV star suffering the trauma of being bound and gagged by armed robbers in 2016 and rapper Kanye having a breakdown a few weeks later.

Although things are looking up for the pair, who are looking forward to welcoming their third baby via surrogate, Saint being poorly was a setback.

“Kim was just starting to relax and feel happy again, but after Saint was rushed to hospital she’s now worked herself up about what’s going to go wrong next,” a source told British magazine Closer.

“On top of that she still worries about Kanye and feels she’s never really had ‘the old Kanye’ back since his meltdown and is struggling with where to go from here.”

Sources close to the couple say they’re living increasingly separate lives, with 40-year-old Kanye retreating to a ‘man cave’ when he needs some alone time.

But Kim isn’t ready to give up on her husband.

“She loves him and wants their marriage to work, but she’s getting tired of trying to be part of his world when he never seems to be happy about her reality work,” the insider said.

“She told him she just wants him home full-time and hopes that with the new baby to focus on they can go back to being a proper family. She just wants to move forward and put this rocky period behind them once and for all.”