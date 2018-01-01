Ed Sheeran’s Perfect claims sixth week at singles top spot

Ed Sheeran has scored a sixth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Perfect.
The singer-songwriter remains locked at the top, securing the most downloads and streams of the week. Ed’s closest competition was himself (partly) for a second week in a row, as his Eminem collaboration River holds firm at Number 2. In doing so, Ed has now broken the record for most weeks spent at Number 1 and 2 concurrently, with 14 weeks.
Rita Ora rebounds one slot to Number 3 with Anywhere, ahead of Ramz’ Barking, up four to Number 4, and Clean Bandit’s I Miss You featuring Julia Michaels completes the Top 5.
Bruno Mars’s remix of Finesse featuring Cardi B becomes his 11th UK Top 10 single and first in over a year at Number 7, while Craig David is also new in the Top 10 this week - I Know You ft. Bastille earns Craig a 14th Top 10 and Bastille a third.
Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s Fifty Shades Freed single For You debuts at Number 11, one place in-front of Jason Derulo’s Tiptoe ft. French Montana, which rises seven to Number 12. Following at Number 14 is Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen’s Breathe, up 10 to Number 14.
Filthy, the first taste of Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods scores JT a 25th UK Top 40 hit at Number 15, one position ahead of Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble’s This Is Me; rising 12 placings to Number 16, the song won a Golden Globe earlier last Sunday.
Not3s’ My Lover climbs five rungs to Number 18 to mark his first footing in the UK Top 20, while two more songs from The Greatest Showman soundtrack make their mark – The Greatest Show at Number 23, and Rewrite The Stars pops in at Number 26.
J Hus’ Bouff Daddy (27), Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same (29), and Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man (32) reach new peaks, and there’s more good news for Kendrick Lamar and SZA; their Black Panther soundtrack single All The Stars debuts at Number 33.
Finally, three songs enter the Official Chart Top 40 for the very first time. Steel Banglez’ Bad featuring Yungen and MoStack flies seven to Number 37, Dua Lipa’s new single IDGAF vaults to Number 38, and US rapper Cardi B lands at Number 40 with Cartier Bardi featuring 21 Savage.