Fergie: 'I'll never say never to more kids'

Mother-of-one Fergie insists she will "never say never" to having more children.

The 42-year-old singer shares four-year-old son Axl with estranged husband Josh Duhamel. And despite no longer being married or in a relationship, Fergie hasn't ruled out the prospect of further extending her family in the future.

Asked in an interview with Fox News if she wants more children, Fergie replied: "You never know. Never say never. It’s definitely a new year and the circumstances are new so right now I am not thinking about that because I have so much on my plate, and I am just trying to be the best mum for my little (son)."

The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman has a lot on her schedule right now, promoting her recently released album Double Dutchess and presenting new U.S. TV talent show The Four: Battle For Stardom. But regardless of how much work she has on, Axl will always be her top priority.

"Now I’m in mom mode," she smiled. "It’s mom then it’s work."

Fergie's admission about potentially wanting more children comes after she revealed shortly after she and Josh split last year (17) that they had been talking about having a second baby before they decided to call time on their marriage.

"It was a conversation about, ‘OK, do we start our next baby or start a new album?’" Fergie told The Sun. "I knew I didn’t want to do them at the same time. It’s too much, you know?

"A child is something you have to focus on and make sure everything’s padded around them - not put all the other pressures on top of having a second child and doing an album, that’s just ludicrous to me."

But in the end, it was Josh who encouraged Fergie to put her career first rather than trying to get pregnant again.

"Josh was actually the one who said, 'You know what, you should go back into the studio and make some music'," she said.