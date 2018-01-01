Halsey calls out lack of female performers at Firefly Music Festival

Halsey took to Twitter on Thursday night (11Jan18) to call out the lack of female performers at the Firefly Music Festival.

The 23-year-old singer took to her social media account to slam the music event, which is held in Dover, Delaware, for the amount of male acts performing there. Among those set to take to the stage at the 2018 festival include Eminem, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar.

"Damn guys come onnnnnn. Where the women at," she wrote on Twitter. "This was one of my favourite festivals I’ve ever played and it’s a shame there’s not more females on the bill. With the exception of (the amazing) Sza, the first like 20 acts on the bill are men. It’s 2018, do better!!!"

When a fan responded to her tweet, Halsey replied: "Who am I supposed to ‘go off on’ haha. Festivals ASK artists to play. Artists don’t ASK festivals if they can come. I’m just raising a point! So many dope women in music right now!"

Halsey isn't the only singer to criticise music festivals for the lack of female musicians on the line-up. Ellie Goulding, who is a regular on the festival circuit, previously took to Twitter to complain about inequality in the music industry when it comes to festivals.

"Still so proud as a female artist to be headling (sic) and playing festivals around the world every single year. Thank you for continually believing in me. It always feels like a triumph to win so many people over who were waiting for a band,” she wrote.

"Need to give myself credit sometimes as I've been doing this nonstop for over seven years. I don't see many females at these festivals."

It's not the first time the Love Me Like You Do star has spoken out about this issue - Ellie told Cosmopolitan in 2015: "I got annoyed when Glastonbury had so many men on the line-up... Then Florence (and the Machine) headlined. Things are changing, you know?"