Label bosses weren't convinced Camila Cabello's Havana was a hit

Pop star Camila Cabello has proved her label bosses wrong by turning Havana into a chart smash - because they didn't think the song had hit potential.

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 20, released the track back in August (17), and it has since gone double platinum in the U.S., climbing to number two on this week's (begs08Jan18) Billboard Hot 100.

It has also become the first song by a lead female artist to enjoy a seven-week run atop the Billboard Pop Songs chart since Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble back in 2013 - but Camila wouldn't be enjoying so much success if she had listened to record officials' initial concerns, according to Havana's producer, Frank Dunes.

"Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol (laugh out loud)," he revealed on Twitter.

In addition, the song, which was revamped with a guest verse from rapper Young Thug, and as a Spanish-language remix with Latin reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, landed Camila a spot on former U.S. President Barack Obama's 2017 list of his favourite tracks.

"I CANT BELIEVE OBAMA SAID HAVANA WAS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SONGS OF THE YEAR I AM REALLY CRUYING OH MY GOD DONT LOOK (AT) ME (sic)," the stunned pop star exclaimed on Twitter late last month (Dec17). "I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS OH MY GOD (sic)."

And Obama isn't the only famous fan she has - Sir Elton John offered to mentor her during a recent chat on his Apple Beats 1 radio show.

"I'd just say congratulations," the British rock icon shared of what he would say to Camila if they ever met. "You make me happy. Your records make me smile. I love your voice. Anything I can do to help you I'll do."

Responding to the superstar shout out, Camila took to Twitter and again remarked in shock: "WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT... OH MY GOD ELTON JOHN KNOWS MY NAME?!"

Havana was the lead single from Camila's self-titled debut solo album, which hits retailers on Friday (12Jan18).