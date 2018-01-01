Britney Spears sparks rumours she's engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has sparked rumours she's engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, by wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The Baby, One More Time singer showed off her new accessory as she hit the beach in Hawaii on Wednesday (10Jan18). While Britney displayed her enviable figure in a yellow string bikini, all eyes were on the jewel on her ring finger. The diamond appeared to be a new addition to the star's collection, and comes just a couple of months after she and fitness model Sam celebrated their one-year anniversary in November.

If Britney did wed Sam, it wouldn't be the first time she's been married. She's previously walked down the aisle twice before - once with friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas before their union was annulled after just 55 hours, and once with Kevin Federline, to whom she was married for three years from 2004 and had two children.

She was also engaged to boyfriend Jason Trawick, from December 2011 until January 2013.

And despite her previous relationships not lasting, Britney revealed in a previous interview that the break-ups have done nothing to stop her being a "hopeless romantic".

“Unfortunately, I am (a hopeless romantic). I’ve been through horrible relationships, but unfortunately I still believe in love," she said. "And you know, I think you should protect your heart and stuff like that. But yeah, I’m a hopeless romantic and I believe in love."

Britney, 36, and Sam, 23, were first romantically linked over a year ago after meeting on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video, on which Sam played her onscreen love. Britney made the first move, asking Sam out nearly five months after they first met.

"I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag," she told CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast back in January 2017. "I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute'. So then I called him, and ever since then... he is just a really fun, funny person."