Kim Kardashian's surrogate days from giving birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate is reportedly very close to giving birth.



An insider close to the couple told E! Online that they are both very excited that their third child is due "any day now".



Complications in her first two pregnancies meant Kim was unable to fall pregnant for a third time, so she has sought the help of a surrogate who, it was previously reported, is set to give birth this month (Jan18).



Kim and Kanye already have two children, North, four, and Saint, two, and the source added that "they are fully prepared and can't wait to bring their baby home."



The KUWTK star previously admitted that not carrying her baby has been a huge adjustment but the source added, "She'll be hands-on from the beginning."



Kim and her rapper/producer husband will attend the birth, but it won't be filmed for their E! reality show. The couple has made a point of keeping the surrogate private and reportedly plan to make a low-key entrance to the hospital to avoid the paparazzi.



Last year, the 37-year-old Selfie author admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she has found the surrogate experience "really different" compared to her previous pregnancies.



"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," Kim said. "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

