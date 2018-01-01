NEWS Lil Wayne denies 'sexual relationship' with woman who claimed he fathered her son Newsdesk Share with :







Lil Wayne has denied he slept with a woman who has won child support from the star after a court ruled he is the father of her teenage son.



Wayne is adamant he is not the father of a 15-year-old boy, named Dwayne after him, and has signed a declaration in a bid to open a new trial, denying that he ever slept with Keiotia Watson, reported The Blast.



In October 2017 Watson filed legal documents claiming she had a physical relationship with the Lollipop star in June 2001 and she subsequently gave birth to a son in February 2002, according to TMZ.com.



After going to court, two years ago, to establish paternity of Dwayne a judge ruled in her favour after he failed to respond to the case and ordered the rapper, real name Dwayne Carter, Jr., to pay her $5,000 (£3,800) a month and to cover the child's medical insurance.



In documents obtained by The Blast, the No Frauds rapper has reportedly signed a declaration stating, “I did not engage in a sexual relationship with Keiotia Watson in June of 2001 or at any other time.... I do not believe it is possible that I am the biological father of Dwayne Brown. I have never acknowledged Dwayne Brown as my son, nor was I ever made aware of his birth until I was served with the petition” filed in August.



“I am the loving father of four (4) children, all of whom I provided support for since birth. Up until now, I have never been involved in a child support case," he added.



Wayne is now demanding a new trial after claiming in the newly filed documents, that he was never served with the legal papers, and he is requesting the court order a paternity test, and asking the court to set aside the monthly support which was due to start in January.



The judge set a hearing for next month and ordered Watson to appear.

