Actor/singer Todrick Hall channels Taylor Swift during times of uncertainty

Broadway star Todrick Hall channels the spirit of his famous friend Taylor Swift whenever he needs a boost of confidence before hitting the stage.

The Kinky Boots and Chicago singer/actor has become one of Taylor's closest pals in recent years, featuring in her Look What You Made Me Do music video, and even ringing in 2018 together at the Shake It Off hitmaker's California home.

Todrick reveals he's learned a lot just from observing the way she handles various aspects of her life, both in and out of the public eye, and he often thinks about how Taylor would approach things whenever he's in a bind.

"She's a smart businesswoman, but she's also a great human. The way she treats all of her staff members, her employees, her friends...," he gushes to People.com. "On days when I don't feel like doing the stage door I'm like, 'What would Taylor do?'"

He also lives by another key piece of life advice from Beyonce, who he collaborated with in 2014, when he choreographed dance moves for her Blow video.

Todrick admits some words of wisdom from the pop icon about how he presents himself on social media made him change the way he uses the platform to connect with fans.

"She basically told me, 'Don't scroll down. Think about everything that you post before you post it, but once you post it, don't apologise for the things that you've done,' and I think that's really important," he shares. "Before, I was very impulsive. If I was upset or emotional I would post something and now I'm not that type of person anymore because Beyonce taught me not to be."

Beyonce is known for her carefully-curated Instagram posts, which frequently rack up millions of 'likes' online. She also scored the site's most-liked image of 2017, thanks to an elaborate floral photoshoot used to announce she was pregnant with twins. The photo has since attracted more than 11.1 million hits.