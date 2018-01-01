Seal can't believe Oprah didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's bad behaviour

Singer Seal is refusing to believe Oprah Winfrey had no idea Harvey Weinstein was an alleged serial predator.

The media mogul has become a champion of equality and women's rights in recent years and appeared more than a little presidential when she delivered her rousing Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07Jan18).

But the Kiss From a Rose star isn't buying the idea that she was completely unaware of the disgraced movie boss' alleged sexual misconduct - as detailed in New York Times and New Yorker exposes last year (17).

Seal has taken to Instagram to question Oprah's friendship with Weinstein, writing: "Oh I forgot, that’s right... you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed (sic) actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad."

He added a meme featuring Oprah and Harvey at events together.

Oprah addressed the Weinstein sex scandal on her Facebook account late last year (17), writing: "I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation."

More than 80 women, including Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and Gwyneth Paltrow, have now accused the disgraced studio boss of inappropriate behaviour, assault, rape, and misconduct.

Weinstein maintains that while he may have behaved badly in the past he has never forced a woman to have sex with him.