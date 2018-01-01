Meghan Trainor's fiance appears on every new album track

Meghan Trainor's new fiance Daryl Sabara appears on every track on the singer's new album.

The 24-year-old reveals members of her family feature throughout the project, but there's one special guy who sings on every new tune.

"My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song, she explains. "My new album is big and loud... I wanted big vocal songs.

"When you hear the song there's no such thing as a quiet little love song. They're all big in your face, booming, kind of 80s but soulful.?"

Sabara asked Meghan to marry him in December after more than a year of dating, and she admits she owed it to him to let him appear on the tracks she was recording - because he inspired most of them.

"It’s really special," she says of the album. "It’s obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself."

But she tells Entertainment Tonight she wishes the actor could be a little more critical of her work: "He just tells me how perfect and beautiful I am all the time," she says. "I’m like, 'Yeah, but how'd I actually do?'"

Meghan insists her upcoming third album will really represent who she is, after taking pal Jennifer Lopez's advice and signing up to hobby and project website Pinterest.

"She told me to get a Pinterest (account) and write down all of my visions, and I did that," the singer adds. "I'm doing that now for album three. We're making a lot of pictures and putting them together, it's great!"