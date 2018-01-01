Rihanna bids farewell to late cousin at funeral

Rihanna paid her final respects to her late cousin at a funeral service in Barbados on Tuesday (09Jan18).

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, 21, was walking near his home in Saint Michael in Barbados on 26 December (17) when he was shot multiple times. Alleyne was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Rihanna, who paid tribute to Tavon shortly after his death, joined hundreds of mourners at St. George Parish Church on Tuesday, and she shared a picture of his freshly-covered grave on her Instagram stories. The grave was covered with brightly-coloured flowers and a floral display which read "Tavon" and surrounded by mourners. The picture was decorated with praying hands, crying face and broken heart emojis.

Local websites have also obtained pictures showing Rihanna, in a white dress, white-rimmed sunglasses and poker-straight black hair, laying a wreath down on the grave, despite reports suggesting press were banned from attending.

After the service, the singer shared a black-and-white picture of Tavon on her stories, and wrote, "laid to rest! sleep well buddy.. we are at peace knowing you're in a better place than we are. we will always have a void without you, but we will never stop loving you. Hope you were happy with your going away celebration today. Forever @merka_95."

The 29-year-old called for the end of gun violence on Instagram on 27 December when she revealed Tavon had been killed.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself with her relative.

Shawayne Dashawn Williams, 23, has been arrested and charged with the killing, and is currently in prison until his next hearing on 31 January.