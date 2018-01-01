Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lead iHeartRadio Awards nominees

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lead the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards nominations with seven nods each.

Most of the Latin stars' nods came for their summer smash hit Despacito, with the remix featuring Justin Bieber, in categories including Song of the Year, Latin Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Lyrics.

A host of artists have five nominations, including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Khalid.

Although Rihanna did not release an album last year (17), she has received multiple nods for Wild Thoughts, her collaboration with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The track is nominated in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

Ed meanwhile is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. His hit Shape of You is up for Song of the Year and Video of the Year, while his tracks Touch and Perfect are also up for prizes. Competing with the British singer-songwriter in the best male category are Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd

Taylor, who debuted her comeback record in November (17), is up for the prestigious Female Artist of the Year trophy - and will battle it out with Alessia Cara, Halsey, Pink and Rihanna for the prize.

The tracks up for Song of the Year are Despacito, Bruno Mars' That's What I Like, Shape of You, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Something Just Like This and Wild Thoughts.

Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Liam Payne, Logic, and Niall Horan are all nominated for Best New Pop Artist.

The fifth annual iHeartRadio Awards ceremony will take place on 11 March (18) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Below are the top categories:

Song of the Year:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Halsey

P!NK

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Portugal. The Man

The Chainsmokers

Best Collaboration:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

Believer - Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

Walk On Water - Thirty Seconds To Mars

Wish I Knew You - The Revivalists

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Judah & The Lion

Kings Of Leon

Portugal. The Man

Best New Pop Artist:

Camila Cabello

Julia Michaels

Liam Payne

Logic

Niall Horan

Rock Song of the Year

Go To War - Nothing More

Help - Papa Roach

Run - Foo Fighters

Rx (Medicate) - Theory of a Deadman

Song #3 - Stone Sour

Rock Artist of the Year

Foo Fighters

Highly Suspect

Metallica

Papa Roach

Royal Blood

Country Song of the Year

Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

Dirt On My Boots - Jon Pardi

Hurricane - Luke Combs

Small Town Boy - Dustin Lynch

Unforgettable - Thomas Rhett

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year

It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

No Promises - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

Rockabye - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul

Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Bad and Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

Rockstar - Post Malone

Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

R&B Song of the Year

B.E.D. - Jacquees

Location - Khalid

Love Galore - SZA featuring Travis Scott

Redbone - Childish Gambino

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd