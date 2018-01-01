Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lead iHeartRadio Awards nominees

- NEWS
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lead the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards nominations with seven nods each.
Most of the Latin stars' nods came for their summer smash hit Despacito, with the remix featuring Justin Bieber, in categories including Song of the Year, Latin Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Lyrics.
A host of artists have five nominations, including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Khalid.
Although Rihanna did not release an album last year (17), she has received multiple nods for Wild Thoughts, her collaboration with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The track is nominated in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.
Ed meanwhile is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. His hit Shape of You is up for Song of the Year and Video of the Year, while his tracks Touch and Perfect are also up for prizes. Competing with the British singer-songwriter in the best male category are Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd
Taylor, who debuted her comeback record in November (17), is up for the prestigious Female Artist of the Year trophy - and will battle it out with Alessia Cara, Halsey, Pink and Rihanna for the prize.
The tracks up for Song of the Year are Despacito, Bruno Mars' That's What I Like, Shape of You, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Something Just Like This and Wild Thoughts.
Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Liam Payne, Logic, and Niall Horan are all nominated for Best New Pop Artist.
The fifth annual iHeartRadio Awards ceremony will take place on 11 March (18) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Below are the top categories:
Song of the Year:
Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of the Year:
Alessia Cara
Halsey
P!NK
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Portugal. The Man
The Chainsmokers
Best Collaboration:
Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
Believer - Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
Walk On Water - Thirty Seconds To Mars
Wish I Knew You - The Revivalists
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Judah & The Lion
Kings Of Leon
Portugal. The Man
Best New Pop Artist:
Camila Cabello
Julia Michaels
Liam Payne
Logic
Niall Horan
Rock Song of the Year
Go To War - Nothing More
Help - Papa Roach
Run - Foo Fighters
Rx (Medicate) - Theory of a Deadman
Song #3 - Stone Sour
Rock Artist of the Year
Foo Fighters
Highly Suspect
Metallica
Papa Roach
Royal Blood
Country Song of the Year
Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
Dirt On My Boots - Jon Pardi
Hurricane - Luke Combs
Small Town Boy - Dustin Lynch
Unforgettable - Thomas Rhett
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
No Promises - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
Rockabye - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
Cheat Codes
Kygo
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Bad and Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
Rockstar - Post Malone
Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
R&B Song of the Year
B.E.D. - Jacquees
Location - Khalid
Love Galore - SZA featuring Travis Scott
Redbone - Childish Gambino
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
R&B Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Khalid
Rihanna
The Weeknd