Kelly Clarkson defends spanking her children

Kelly Clarkson has defended spanking her children, insisting she "feels fine" about using it as a form of punishment.

The 35-year-old singer is mother to three-year-old daughter River and 21-month-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, as well as being stepmother to his two children from a previous relationship. Despite being a world-famous singer, Kelly still goes through the same parenting issues as any other mother, and said during a radio interview last week (end07Jan18) that she's not above using a smack to discipline her offspring on occasion.

"I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into," Kelly explained. "And I don’t mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it."

Kelly added she's well aware that not everyone shares the same views as her. However, she finds the warning of an impending spanking is often enough to stop River in her tracks.

"So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public, ’cause then people are like, you know, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking," Kelly continued. "I warn (River). I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.'"

Kelly also opened up about her parenting skills during a press event for the upcoming series of U.S. TV talent show The Voice on Tuesday (09Jan18), admitting that she often cracks open a bottle of wine at the end of the evening if it's been a particularly tough day.

"They are challenging," Kelly said of raising children. "Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. They teach me.

"I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They’re watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y’all."