Lena Dunham will 'always' wear Jack Antonoff ring gift

Actress Lena Dunham plans to keep wearing a ring she received from her now-ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff to remind her of how "cool" their love was.

Reports suggesting the Girls creator and star had parted ways with fun. and Bleachers rocker Jack emerged on Monday (08Jan18), and representatives for the pair subsequently confirmed the break-up to People.com.

A source told the outlet the end of their five-year relationship was "amicable", and Lena acknowledged as much on Tuesday (09Jan18), when she took to Instagram to address the news with fans in a live-streaming session.

In the video, the 31-year-old showed off a number of rings adorning her fingers and revealed one particular piece of jewellery, gifted to her by Jack, would always have a special meaning for her.

"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing," she explained. "It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends. Things can be, 'You know what, you're a drop of water, and then you reenter the ocean.'"

Lena went on to express her gratitude to followers, who had sent her sweet messages after her split was made public.

"I really love you all," she continued. "I'm really thankful for the support. I'm really thankful for the love."

The former couple's romance began in 2012 after they met on a blind date, and just two months ago, Lena told her Twitter followers she thought she had walked in on her man planning a marriage proposal, only to discover Jack had been speaking in hushed tones to his sister, Rachel Antonoff, because he was "talking s**t about me" over the phone.

"Now I literally can't sleep cuz (sic) I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake," she shared. "5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice."