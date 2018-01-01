Ricky Martin and his fiance almost relocated to London

Pop star Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef briefly contemplated moving their family to London in 2016, before falling in love with Los Angeles.

The singer/actor had previously been based in Miami, Florida, before spending a few years on the road, and when it came time for Ricky and Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan to make a decision about where they should set up their first home together, they considered going back to the U.K., where the couple first met after connecting via Instagram.

"We were considering living in London or New York City, but then we decided to rent in Los Angeles for a month, to get a feel for the vibe," Jwan told Architectural Digest.

It didn't take long for them to realise they were big fans of the laid-back California hotspot: "L.A. totally caught us off guard - we loved it," he recalled. "By the end of the month, we knew we wanted to be here."

They ended up purchasing a mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million (£9.97 million) in November, 2016, and the property, built in 1953, was a perfect fit for the couple and Ricky's nine-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino.

They called in Oprah Winfrey's protege, interior designer Nate Berkus, to refresh the home decor, which they have since shown off in the February (18) issue of Architectural Digest.

"Even though the house had been greatly expanded over the years, we still wanted to respect its original vision - the clean lines, the openness, and the sense of calm," Ricky explained.

Jwan added, "We weren't interested in a completely decorated home with a specific look done to the last detail. We wanted to get the basics covered so it would be comfortable for us and the kids, but we left plenty of room for the house to grow and evolve in the years to come."

The spacious property also boasts what was once a yoga room, but has since been transformed into Jwan's art studio, while Ricky is planning to also add his own recording studio, and build a backyard tree house for his boys.

"There's so much potential for crafting a vibrant, creative environment for our family," Ricky shared. "You can never be sure what the future will bring, but I can't wait to find out."

The couple announced its engagement in November, 2016.