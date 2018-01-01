NEWS Lena Dunham and longtime boyfriend split Newsdesk Share with :







Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have reportedly ended their five-year romance.



The actress and the rocker broke up last month (Dec17), according to multiple sources.



"It was mutual," an insider tells E! News. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.



"They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."



The couple began dating in 2012, after meeting on a blind date, but was rarely seen together in public last year (17) - and the last time Dunham shared a photo of herself with Antonoff on social media was back in October (17), when the former Girls star revealed her then-boyfriend had been poking fun at her blue hair.



"Since I dyed my hair blue he sings a song about how I am a troll looking for some trolls snacks and troll friends and he’s not wrong," she wrote.



Days later, Dunham gushed about the Bleachers frontman in a Variety article, writing: "It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights. He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration. He showed me the magic of his home state of New Jersey and turned the butt of my snotty New Yorker jokes into a glimmering fantasyland.



"I know he does the same for all the artists he produces for, the fans who come to his shows and the recipients of his love. I try and share nicely."



Lena also confessed she thought her boyfriend was getting ready to propose to her in November (17), only to discover he was "talking s** about me" to his sister.



"Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake," she shared with fans on her Lenny Letter blog. "5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice."

