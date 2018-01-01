Justin Timberlake infuriates Dylan Farrow with Woody Allen 'hypocrisy'

Justin Timberlake has angered Dylan Farrow with his backing of the Time's Up campaign to end sexual harassment, despite working with her allegedly abusive father Woody Allen.

The Cry Me A River singer, 36, tweeted a picture of himself with his wife Jessica Biel, 35, ahead of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, and both were clad in the all-black dress code adopted in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood.

In the image, Justin wore a pin supporting Time's Up, a movement calling out sexual assault, harassment, and inequality in the workplace backed by some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars, and wrote, "Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack."

However, Twitter users quickly pointed out that the musician and actor stars in Wonder Wheel, Woody's latest film, despite Dylan's allegations that her adoptive father sexually abused her as a child.

The 32-year-old, who first spoke out about the allegations in 2014, retweeted one person who objected to Justin's backing for the campaign by posting a Variety article featuring him on the red carpet with the caption, "umm what's the joke? "look honey, I just made millions from a woody allen movie & I'm wearing an anti sexual harassment pin (sic)"?"

Other users accused the pop star of "hypocrisy" for ostentatiously backing the anti-harassment campaign while starring in the 82-year-old director's latest project.

Dylan also retweeted another post slamming Emma Stone for appearing with tennis player and activist Billie Jean King despite working with Woody twice.

Before the Golden Globes, Dylan wrote about how she had decided to write an open letter restating allegations that first surfaced in 1993, during a custody battle between Woody and her mother, Mia Farrow, after seeing him honoured at the 2014 Golden Globes.

The director and Mia split in 1992 when he entered into a relationship with the couple's other adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who was then 21 years old.