NEWS The Greatest Showman soundtrack challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman is Ed Sheeran’s greatest threat on this week’s chart as the soundtrack climbs two places to Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update. The Motion Picture Cast Recording is just 800 combined sales behind Ed, and could snag the top spot come Friday if its upward momentum continues.



Pete Tong scored a Number 1 album with Classic House last February, nine weeks after it was first released. His latest album with Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, Ibiza Classics, is enjoying a similar resurgence, and could reach a new peak of Number 12 this week.



Elsewhere, Phil Collins’ retrospective Take A Look At Me Now is on course for a Top 40 comeback, currently at Number 21, and Tears for Fears greatest hits collection Rule The World is up seven to Number 22. Finally, David Bowie’s Legacy is set to return to the Top 40 at Number 33 as the two-year anniversary of his death approaches.

