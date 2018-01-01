NEWS Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s For You set to be this week’s highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :







Behind Ed’s Perfect, his collaboration with Eminem, River, holds firm at Number 2. Ed is currently tied with Justin Bieber for most weeks spent at Number 1 and 2 at the same time, with 13 non-consecutive weeks.



Rita Ora’s Anywhere is enjoying a renewed boost in the new year, up one to Number 3, while For You, her new collaboration with Liam Payne from the Fifty Shades Freed movie, is on course to be this week’s highest new entry at Number 4. Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels’ I Miss You complete the Top 5 at 5.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Bruno Mars’ latest single Finesse is at Number 9, boosted by a new remix featuring Cardi B, and just outside the top flight is I Know You, Craig David’s latest single with Bastille, up four places to 11.



Justin Timberlake’s comeback single Filthy is on track for the Top 20 at Number 13, one slot ahead of Jax Jones’ Breathe featuring Ina Wroldsen, up ten spots to Number 14.



The Greatest Showman continues to captivate fans in the cinema, leading to three of the soundtrack’s songs being in today’s Official Chart Update Top 40. The Golden Globe winning This Is Me by Keala Settle and the Greatest Showman Ensemble has improved on Friday’s placing of 28 to Number 18, The Greatest Show by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Zendaya rises 17 to Number 23, and Zac Efron & Zendaya’s Rewrite the Stars could debut in the Top 40 at Number 28.



Finally, Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same rockets seven slots to Number 30, and Kendrick Lamar and Sza’s All The Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack digs its claws into Number 38.

