Mariah Carey accidentally steals Meryl Streep's Golden Globes seat

Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (07Jan18).

The songstress was just one of the famous faces at the Los Angeles ceremony, which recognised talent in film and television. Mariah took to Twitter to document her time at the awards, and told fans about one particularly embarrassing faux pas that had occurred.

"Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat..." Mariah wrote, before revealing the correct occupant of the seat was none other than multi award-winning actress Meryl.

The Hero singer then followed up with another tweet, which read: "(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!" She completed her message with the crying laughing emoji and another of a pink heart.

Mariah also used the social media site to praise Oprah Winfrey for her ground-breaking and hugely inspirational speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Referencing the sexual harassment scandal currently sweeping Hollywood and the Time's Up movement created to put a stop to such behaviour, Oprah told the audience: "I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon."

And following her motivational words, Mariah was among those praising Oprah on her message on social media, tweeting: "Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life."

Mariah, who was nominated for the Best Original Song award for The Star, also opted to wear black to the awards ceremony to show her support for the Time's Up movement. The singer looked incredible in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she also wore to the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty, where she was joined by toyboy beau Bryan Tanaka.