Kelly Clarkson overcome with emotion as she finally meets idol Meryl Streep

Kelly Clarkson was overcome with emotion as she finally met her idol Meryl Streep while attending the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (07Jan18).

The 35-year-old singer presented the Best Original Song award at the Los Angeles ceremony, and chatted to E! presenter Ryan Seacrest as she walked the red carpet prior to heading into the venue.

As Ryan helped Kelly, who looked stunning in a black and gold full-skirted dress, down the steps and back onto the red carpet, the former American Idol winner suddenly spotted Meryl just yards away and completely lost her cool.

"Oh my god, that's Meryl," Kelly screamed, while a bemused Ryan tried to figure out what was going on.

"What happened?" he asked her. "I thought you tripped. Oh, you saw Meryl Streep. My heart just dropped. I thought you fell, tripped down the stairs."

By that point, however, Kelly was more concerned about fulfilling a lifelong dream by meeting Meryl, shouting at the Oscar-winning actress: "Can I meet you? I am such a fan!"

"I've adored you since I was like 8," she said as she greeted Meryl with a kiss on the cheek and a hug.

Kelly's fangirl moment was caught on the Golden Globes red carpet live stream, and came just a day after she made an entire video called Meeting Meryl for her new web series Minute + A Glass of Wine.

"She's amazing and my spirit animal," Kelly told fans in the video. "I really want to meet Meryl Streep. What will happen, if she doesn't take a pee break, is she is right in front ... I got Barbra Streisand, Oprah, Meryl, it's crazy ... I'll at least get to see her from stage and maybe be like, 'Hi Meryl,' because I'm not professional on live national television.

"People always ask me why I'm obsessed with her. Other than the fact that she's an amazing actor, she's also an amazing singer... I feel like we could be friends."

Meryl wasn't the only famous face Kelly got to meet at the Globes. She was also pictured chatting to Steve Carell, whose character in 2005 movie The 40 Year Old Virgin famously called out the singer's name while having his chest waxed.