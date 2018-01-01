Justin Timberlake used motion-capture technology to portray Filthy's dancing robot

Justin Timberlake took on double duty as he filmed his new music video for Filthy by using motion-capture technology to play the promo's dancing robot.

The pop superstar unveiled the first single from his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, on Friday (05Jan18), and in the accompanying video, he channels late Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs as he introduces his high-tech creation to the audience at a Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the year 2028.

The promo, directed by Mark Romanek, features Timberlake's character showing the robot some fancy footwork, which the futuristic machine then mimics perfectly, and Justin has since revealed he brought his sidekick to life.

He has shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Filthy shoot, in which he wears a unitard and a skull cap, as special sensors capture his every move on a laptop nearby.

"Making of a (robot)," he captioned the Instagram post, in which his latest track plays in the background.

Justin also shared another video of himself practising the song's choreography with his backing dancers.

Man of the Woods will be the musician's first album since 2013's The 20/20 Experience, and will be released on 2 February (18), just two days after he turns 37 and two days before he headlines the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Announcing the release news on Tuesday (02Jan18) with an arty online video detailing the inspiration behind the new collection of songs, Justin said, "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from. It's personal."