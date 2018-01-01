Wiz Khalifa refuses to bash ex-wife Amber Rose

Rapper Wiz Khalifa vowed to "never" speak ill of his ex-wife Amber Rose during a recent radio freestyle challenge, because they still care for one another.

The Black and Yellow hitmaker split from the model in 2014, after just a year of marriage, but they have since patched up their relationship as friends so they can co-parent their four-year-old son Sebastian with respect for each other.

Wiz proved he had nothing but love for Amber as he appeared on Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy's show this past week (ends05Jan18), and was challenged to spit a few rhymes about the bald beauty as part of a Flashcard Freestyle segment.

The hip-hop star accepted the task, but made it clear in his lyrics he wasn't about to feed the gossip blogs by slamming Amber.

Over an instrumental of Bruno Mars track That's What I Like, he spat, "I don't want no drama/Why you gotta bring up my baby mama?/Well damn, I suppose/I'ma freestyle about Amber Rose/She's bald head, she's got my kid/We was married, yes, we did/I still love her, she love me too/You think I'ma talk bad about her, you're through/I never will, that's the mother of my kid/I'm right here, I'm doing it with Big/And I ain't worried about these hoes/Because my baby mother is Amber Rose."

Both stars have since moved on from the break-up - Wiz has been linked to model Izabela Guedes, while Amber, 34, has been dating another rapper, 21 Savage.

Wiz, 30, previously gave his ex's new romance his seal of approval: "He's a good guy. He's a good kid - everything I know about him," he told TMZ last summer (17).