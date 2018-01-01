Lana Del Rey sued by Radiohead over Get Free song comparisons

Singer Lana Del Rey is facing a copyright infringement battle with Radiohead after confirming the rockers are suing over her song Get Free.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday (07Jan18) to comment on a new report in The Sun, which suggested Thom Yorke and his bandmates are demanding compensation after claiming their 1992 hit Creep heavily inspired Lana's 2017 single.

"Both teams are trying to thrash it out behind the scenes to prevent it from going to court," a source told the tabloid. "It's understood that Radiohead's team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties."

Lana is currently only credited as a writer on the track, alongside Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels, and she reveals negotiations between her team and Radiohead's lawyers have so far proved difficult, as they want all of the publishing rights.

"It's true about the lawsuit," she began. "Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

Lana is the latest artist to face such a creative predicament - Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams are still challenging a 2015 court ruling declaring they illegally sampled Marvin Gaye's Got To Give It Up 1977 tune for their Blurred Lines smash, which landed the late soul icon's heirs Nona and Frankie Gaye millions in damages.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith previously agreed to cut Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne in on royalties for his 2014 song Stay With Me, after accepting the hit sounded similar to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1989 classic I Won’t Back Down.