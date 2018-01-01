French Montana has his say on ex Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy

French Montana is excited for his ex Khloe Kardashian after she confirmed she was pregnant.

The rapper dated 33-year-old Khloe in 2014, following her split from husband Lamar Odom.

The couple has remained on good terms, and French recently told paparazzi outside a nightclub in Los Angeles that he was happy for his former girlfriend to become a first-time mother.

"I love it," he said as he exited Poppy in West Hollywood in a video obtained by TMZ, and then nodded when asked if he was excited for Khloe.

French, 33, split with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after only a few months of dating, reportedly due to him texting her best friend Malika Haqq, who is currently appearing on the U.K. version of reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

Khloe is now looking forward to welcoming her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson in early April (18), after she finally revealed she was pregnant after months of speculation.

She posted a touching snap of her and Tristan cradling her burgeoning bump on Instagram in December, and later confirmed she was six months pregnant.

However, Khloe has been keeping mum on whether her little sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting, as she is rumoured to be giving birth to a little girl any day now with Travis Scott.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (04Jan18), the reality TV star was coy when quizzed about Kylie's pregnancy.

When the host asked her directly if her sister was also with child, Khloe responded: "What do you mean... I don’t know what you’re talking about."