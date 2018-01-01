Christina Aguilera mourns death of dog Stinky

Christina Aguilera has bid a sad farewell to a beloved member of her family - her dog Stinky.

The I Turn to You hitmaker announced the news on Instagram on Friday (05Jan18), alongside a tribute video to the 17-year-old Papillon.

"I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky down last night after an amazing 17 years together!" she wrote in a heartfelt message alongside a video montage featuring pictures of the singer cuddling up with her pooch throughout the years.

“You were my roadie through the tours... breakups... life’s many ups and downs. My 1st baby before I had any babies…The one and only forever.”

“RIP, Stinky. Run free and with no more misery," she wrote, concluding the post with praying hands emojis.

The dog was allegedly a gift from her then-boyfriend and tour backup dancer Jorge Santos, according to Pier Dominguez's book Christina Aguilera: A Star is Made: The Unauthorized Biography. They dated for a year until 2001, according to E! News.

Christina is also a mother to two children — son Max, 9, and three-year-old daughter summer. She shares her daughter with fiance Matthew Rutler, while Max is from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

The couple has raised several dogs over the years, but her beloved Stinky was her first.