Will Young gets an apology from TFL after homophobic slur from bus driver

Homosphobic abuse from a tfl bus driver calling me a poofter. Reported it ten minutes after it happened and TfL been amazing. However bus companies on route say video footage gone as too late - quite how someone complains and actually GETS footage I am unsure

TfL been great at reacting to my tweet . All I need is an apology - no witch hunt . To be called a poofter isn't the nicest thing and it reminds me what a vile thing prejudicial language is to try and shame others. I can take action, many young people can't