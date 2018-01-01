Jamie Cullum's mother-in-law arrested over hotel bill dispute

Jamie Cullum's mother-in-law Tessa Dahl has been arrested in the U.S. on suspicion of theft.

The 60-year-old daughter of famous children's book author Roald Dahl was held in Connecticut in November last year (17) after allegedly refusing to pay a hotel bill, according to the Daily Mail.

She checked into the $190-a-night (£140) Interlaken Inn in Lakeville on 27 October. Hotel management contacted police after the author former actress allegedly left without paying her $5,400 (£3,970) bill on 3 November.

Tessa, real name Chantal Dahl, is believed to have contacted staff at the Interlaken Inn from another nearby hotel, the White Hart Inn. Connecticut State Police were then called, and arrived at the White Hart Inn and took her into custody after she reportedly refused to pay the outstanding bill.

She was later charged with third degree larceny and released on $5,000 (£3,690) bond, court records show.

If found guilty, Tessa faces between one and five years in jail. She is due to appear in court in Bantam, Connecticut, on 12 January.

Her lawyer Mark Sherman told The Sun Online that the bill has been paid in full and he and Tessa are hoping for an open-and-shut case in court.

"The case arose from a misunderstanding," he said. "The hotel has been paid in full. We expect a quick and favourable resolution in court."

Tessa is mother to supermodel and author Sophie Dahl, 40, who married musician Jamie in 2010.

The fiercely private couple have two daughters, Lyra, six, and four-year-old Margot.

Jamie and Sophie have yet to comment on the report.