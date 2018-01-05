A$AP Rocky reveals new music clips via Instagram

A post shared by @asaprockyinfo on Jan 4, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

A$AP Rocky is using Instagram to share clips of his new music, returning to the platform after wiping his account clean earlier this week.The rapper has been teasing new material for some time, and has previously confirmed that Skepta is set to guest star on his next album, which will follow 2015’s ‘At. Long. Last. ASAP’.It now appears the release could much sooner, after cryptic posts were uploaded to the rapper’s Instagram, seemingly featuring clips of new material.Check out a selection of this below.We will bring you more info as it comes in.