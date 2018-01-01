Gloria Estefan's sister makes her a quilt from their late mother's pyjamas

Gloria Estefan has received a quilt made from her late mother's pyjamas as a Christmas gift from her sister.

The Rhythm is Gonna Get You hitmaker took to Instagram to show off the blanket, which has a message embroidered on it that reads: 'This quilt is made of PJs I used to wear. Whenever you hold it know I am there. I love you, Mami."

"Wrapped in your arms where it's peaceful, back in your arms where I'm happy, I would do anything gladly only to see you again," the singer writes alongside a series of photos that show off the blanket, which was made by her sister Rebecca Fajardo-Cabrera.

Estefan's mother, Gloria Fajardo, passed away in June (17), and, in a message on the social media site, she opened up about the significance behind her mum's time of death.

"Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo," she wrote. "She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends... I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life."

"I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo, and my loving father, Jose Manuel," she continued. "I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people."