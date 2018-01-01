Travis Scott dodges questions about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy

Rapper Travis Scott is happy to let fans "keep fishing" for news about his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's heavily rumoured pregnancy after shrugging off the speculation in a new interview.

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie has been doing her best to stay out of the spotlight since September (17), when the 20-year-old was first reported to be expecting Travis' child.

The couple, which only began dating last April (17), is said to be expecting a baby girl in February (18), but Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, and older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have remained mum about the claims in recent media appearances, which have only fuelled the gossip, and now Travis has also dodged questions about the hot topic in his cover interview for Billboard magazine.

The 25-year-old was asked directly about the subject, specifically if he had discussed "becoming a father" with his own dad, but Travis played dumb, saying, "Uh... for what?"

"There are these rumours that you're dating Kylie and having a child with her...," the reporter explained, prompting the Goosebumps hitmaker to respond flatly, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."

Travis did, however, openly share some advice his mentor Kanye West, Kim's husband, had offered him about dealing with pushy members of the press.

"S**t, just don't hit nobody, man," he laughed.

Kanye was famously sentenced to probation, anger management classes, and community service for a misdemeanour battery charge in 2013, when he allegedly punched paparazzo Daniel Ramos in an altercation outside Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was removed from the hip-hop star's criminal record in 2016 after completing his punishment.