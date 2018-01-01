Donald Glover a dad again

Comedian, rapper and actor Donald Glover has confirmed reports he's a new dad.

The star, aka Childish Gambino, tells Entertainment Tonight he and his girlfriend, named Michelle, recently welcomed their second child together.

"She's (girlfriend) great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," Glover said.

He used his Emmy Awards acceptance speech in September (17) to reveal he was set to become a father of two. After winning his second award of the evening, the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series gong for his role in Atlanta, Donald told the audience, "I’m so happy, wow. Thank you guys so much. This is nuts.

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

Donald and Michelle became first-time parents in 2016, when they welcomed son Legend into the world.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at the awards, Donald opened up further about the prospect of having two young sons, joking, "It feels like she's (Michelle) been pregnant for a long time."

Asked when the tot is due, he added, "Probably by the end of the year sometime, I think."

It's going to be a big year for the rapper and actor - he'll appear as a young Lando Calrissian in Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, while voicing Simba for the upcoming The Lion King remake.