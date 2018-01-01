Meghan Trainor: 'I can't be mean to talent show hopefuls because I was one of them'

Pop star Meghan Trainor is refusing to burst dreams on new U.S. TV talent show The Four, because she was in contestants' shoes just a few years ago.

The show, which debuted on Thursday night (04Jan18), offers wannabes the chance to unseat four champion singers selected by judges Trainor, Diddy, DJ Khaled, and music executive Charlie Walk.

Meghan has opted to be as constructive as possible when dishing out her critiques because she remembers the value of a few kind words as she started out - with nothing but a ukelele and a dream.

"I sandwich my comments with 'I thought this was great' and 'I love this here', because I was them four years ago, not even," she explains. "I was in front of Epic Records auditioning on my ukelele for my record deal. And I'm telling you guys I was awful. I didn't know how to sing to track so all I had was my ukelele.

"I was like, 'Hi guys, I'm a songwriter', and I went in and auditioned. I was terrible. I was alone and terrified and I was really bad. They just loved the song so much and that's what worked."

"I try to look at these new contestants, who are 16 or 19, not singing their own songs and that it's a scary environment, so I try to relate with that," Meghan adds. "I'll tell them, 'I just don't feel it, and I don't feel like this is what you want to do for the rest of your life'."

Trainor admits if it wasn't for the fact she could write killer songs, she would never have made it as a star.

"I didn't believe that I was an artist, that I looked the part and I could pull it off and perform in front of millions of people," she tells WENN. "I was a songwriter. ?Even my dad ?read that you have to have 'it' and the look to be an artist. And he looked at me and said, 'I don't know if you've got 'it' yet'.

"When Epic Records heard All About That Bass they looked at me and said, 'You're the only person who could do this because it's so real coming from you? and you have something magical here and we want the world to hear it?'."?