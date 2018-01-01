Fergie overcome with emotion while filming new TV show

Fergie was often overcome with emotion while filming her new TV talent show The Four: Battle for Stardom.

The 42-year-old singer is the presenter of the new Fox series, which features Meghan Trainor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk on the judging panel. Seeing talented stars just hoping to get their big break was an emotional experience for mother-of-one Fergie, who could relate to the contestants and their bid to reach the top.

"I know how it feels," Fergie told journalists at Fox's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. "There are so many times that I was just tearing up and I am thinking in my head, 'Don't lose it right now. Get it together.'"

The Four: Battle for Stardom begins with four singers, who are challenged on a weekly basis by new artists who attempt to steal their spot in the competition. But seeing the starlets being pushed so far was another difficult part of the process for the former Black Eyed Peas star.

"It was heartbreaking," she remembered. "I can only speak for myself because I am standing right next to these artists. It was crushing. You see me holding the hand of somebody... and I am just their mommy up there. I can feel the nerves - the sweat, the shaking."

Fergie is no stranger to getting through difficult situations in her life. She was slammed when she initially joined the Black Eyed Peas, before fans realised her vocal talent, and has also had some tough incidents in her personal life - such as her split from husband Josh Duhamel last year (17). But when it comes to what kind of mentor she wants to be to the contestants on The Four, Fergie said she's keen to be "that person that's there for (the aspiring singers) to say, 'You know, even though this is the end for you today, it's not the end of your career.'"