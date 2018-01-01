Dua Lipa apologises for using n-word in cover video

Dua Lipa has apologised for using the n-word in her 2014 cover of Mija J‘s Smoke, Drink, Break Up.

The British singer found herself under fire after the song recently resurfaced, with many fans slamming her for using the inappropriate language in the tune. Dua appears to mumble a section of the n-word although the audio is distorted to fade the racial epithet.

“You swear to god you ain’t f**king with a n**ga”, is the offending line the New Rules singer repeats.

On Thursday (04Jan18), Dua took to Twitter to apologise to her fans, writing: "In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone. I didnt say the full word but I can admit I shouldnt have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion. I wasn’t thinking it through at the time."

She later tweeted: "I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x."

The 22-year-old's apology came after she opened up about her songwriting process in a new interview with FASHION magazine, insisting her lack of self-confidence has actually inspired many of her tunes.

"Getting up and performing my songs, I do feel very confident. But a lot of the songs come from a place that lacks that. Something I always wanted was a way to portray confidence in my music - trying to make myself feel better in certain situations.

"Like after someone didn’t think I was good enough, I wrote Hotter Than Hell, which made it seem like he couldn’t get enough of me. I guess that makes me feel empowered."

The singer also told the publication that she does her utmost to write "real honest" songs.

“It always starts with the words. It always starts with the stories and what I want to say... you can write about anything, really," she explained. "It can be about someone you dated for six months or even someone you just spoke to at the bar who came across as such an a**hole (that) you didn’t really want to speak with him."