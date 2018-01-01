Meghan Trainor chose her own engagement ring ahead of boyfriend Daryl Sabara's proposal.

The All About That Bass singer has been dating the Spy Kids actor since the summer of 2016, and he popped the question on her 24th birthday on 22 December (17). Meghan didn't hesitate in saying yes, but told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview that she had an idea a proposal was coming because she had a hand in picking out the perfect sparkler.

"I just wanted to make it perfect, just in case, you know?" Meghan explained. "It's like, 'Just so you know, this one is my favourite.' And he was like, 'But let me have my moment to surprise you.' And he took his time and had his moment."

And when it came to the big moment, Daryl was thrilled that he did actually manage to surprise his blonde girlfriend.

"I was surprised that she was surprised. It's so hard to surprise her," he laughed.

Meghan had thought the trip away for her birthday was "just" a birthday getaway, but added to ET: "And it was not. It was more."

Now the pair are enjoying their new status as an engaged couple, and are in no rush to walk down the aisle. As well as the fact that, getting their friends and family together for the big day will "take some planning", Meghan smiled.

The stunning singer has been displaying a more svelte figure in recent weeks, and credits her new healthy outlook on life to Daryl. And she's hoping that getting in shape and becoming as healthy as possible will help her when the pair decide they want to have children.

"That's why I'm working on my body. I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to be kids," she said.