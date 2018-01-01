Natasha Bedingfield confirms new baby is a boy

Singer Natasha Bedingfield has further confirmed she's a new mum by posting a photo of her newborn.

The Pocketful of Sunshine hitmaker took to social media on Monday (01Jan18) to hint about motherhood, posting a shot of herself in a hospital bed, holding a coffee cup with 'Mum' scrawled on it.

She added the caption: "Omg (oh my God)! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever!"

There were no further details about the baby until Thursday (04Jan18), when Natasha posted a shot of her baby leaving hospital on Instagram.

She added the caption: "I wonder what the world looks like the very first time you go out into it?

"We are thrilled to welcome our son into our arms this week and take him home. To witness the many firsts. What a pure soul he is. I feel so blessed."

The baby boy is the singer's first with husband Matt Robinson, who she wed back in 2009.

She only announced her pregnancy news in October (17), revealing all in a series of baby bump pictures published by The Sun.

"Becoming a mum is ­something I've always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance," she told the tabloid. "Now the bump is starting to really show, it's sinking in that this is really happening.

"I'm so excited to embrace this huge life-change."

Natasha previously used her single Hey Boy to reveal that she and Matt were expecting a son, sharing a clip of the video for the tune on her Instagram page.