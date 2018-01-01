Erykah Badu: 'My midlife crisis was a party'

Erykah Badu hit the late-night rave circuit at 40 when her midlife crisis kicked in.

The On & On singer, who is mum to three children, admits she allowed herself to cut loose and experiment with drugs when she reached the age milestone.

"My midlife crisis was a party," she tells Rolling Stone. "I was still doing concerts and making albums and raising my children, but I took that head wrap off. Along with the changing hormones and everything changing in the air politically and socially, I had to loosen my grip."

The 46-year-old star confesses she got into a lot of naughty antics during that untamed time period, but she refuses to talk about the craziest thing she did, only revealing, "It was definitely on my tour bus."

"I just naturally adapted (to being wild), she adds. "I never partied as a young girl; I was always performing or studying or doing something 'responsible', so this was fun, real fun."

However, Erykah is back on the straight and narrow nowadays, and has been focused on calming her mind to maintain her good health.

"No matter how noisy it is, I try to connect to the stillness underneath every single thing," she shares. "Searching for stillness gives me discipline, patience and immense compassion for people.

"I walk a lot, box, do tae kwon do, hot yoga. I do breathing exercises in the sauna. I jump on a trampoline with my eight-year-old, I go to dance class with my 13-year-old. Me and my son lift weights. I keep healthy people around me."