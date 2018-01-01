Aaron Carter's personal troubles inspiring new music

Singer Aaron Carter is drawing on his struggle with sobriety and his battle with body dysmorphia to write new music.

The pop star checked himself into a rehabilitation centre in September (17) to seek professional help for his eating disorder and to improve his overall health, and he is now using his personal problems as inspiration for songwriting material.

"I'm feeling very healthy and am so passionate about my music right now and continue to write new songs drawn from these life experiences," Aaron tells the New York Post's Page Six column via his representative.

He has been spending much of his time in the recording studio of late, and his spokesperson reveals fans will get to hear his new album, the follow-up to 2002's Another Earthquake, in February (18).

"Aaron is doing great and is so appreciative of the support of all his fans," the rep shares. "His new single Don't Say Goodbye has received critical acclaim and his first new album in 15 years will be released on Sony/Red next month."

The singer, who recently 'came out' as bisexual, has been trying to get his health and career back on track in recent months after a rough 2017, during which he lost his father, Bob, in May, went public with his addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery during an appearance on U.S. TV show The Doctors, and was busted for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in Georgia in July.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter also broke his nose in a car accident near his house in September, days after allegedly becoming the victim of harassment and an attempted burglary.

Aaron capped off his rollercoaster year by celebrating his 30th birthday in early December (17), a milestone he once thought he would never reach.

"I thought I would die by 30," he told Us Weekly in the lead up to his big day. "Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, 'Oh my God. I'm going to die.' Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away."