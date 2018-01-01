NEWS Kelis asking to testify in custody case with Nas Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Kelis has filed a response to her ex-husband Nas' request for a formal custody schedule by asking a judge to allow her to testify.



In November (17), the One Mic star, full name Nasir Jones, filed court papers claiming the Milkshake singer is currently only allowing him visitation with their eight-year-old son Knight "when she deems it convenient for her", even though he has done his best to co-operate with his ex following their separation in April, 2009, when she was seven months pregnant.



The rap star asked for an official custody schedule to be put in place, and suggested Knight spends the first, third, and fifth weekend of every month with him. Nas also proposed having Knight stay with each parent for their own birthdays, while celebrating Mother's Day with Kelis and Father's Day with the hip-hop hitmaker.



Last month (Dec17), Kelis filed a request for a court hearing.



Nas and Kelis, who wed in 2005, finalised their divorce in 2010.



The rapper is also dad to 23-year-old daughter Destiny from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan, while Kelis welcomed another son in 2015. She has never publicly revealed the identity of the boy's father.



Meanwhile, reports suggest Nas' romance with Nicki Minaj is over. Sources claim the couple's time apart torpedoed the relationship.

