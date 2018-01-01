Demi Lovato: 'Overcoming eating disorder was most challenging journey to date'

Pop star Demi Lovato has branded her eating disorder battle the "most challenging" task she has ever faced.

The Heart Attack hitmaker has endured a string of well-publicised personal struggles in the past, including drug and alcohol addiction, but since turning her life around with the help of rehab, the singer/actress has become an advocate for self-love and body confidence.

The 25-year-old admits she is still learning how to fully embrace her flaws, but acknowledging her imperfections in public and ignoring critics has been the key to her ongoing healing process.

Demi reflected on her lingering body issues in an inspiring post on Instagram on Thursday (04Jan18), as she shared a photo of herself striking a pose on a beach, wearing a strapless, striped swimsuit.

"So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism," she captioned the image.

"Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes."

"Today I'm feeling strong," Demi continued. "You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life."

The musician has previously credited her regular work out sessions, particularly her mixed martial arts (MMA) training, with helping her overcome feelings of depression related to her personal troubles, insisting it's done wonders for her mind, body, and soul.

"I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin," she told Self magazine in August (17). "It's important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well.

"I would say that if you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness."

Demi's healthy new lifestyle has also enabled her to partner with actress and fellow fitness fanatic Kate Hudson's Fabletics workout wear label to release her own capsule collections.