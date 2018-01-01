NEWS Jessie J to compete on Chinese TV talent show Newsdesk Share with :







Jessie J has signed up to compete on Chinese TV talent show The Singer 2018.



The 29-year-old British singer is no stranger to the world of small screen singing competitions, having previously acted as a judge on The Voice U.K. and the show's Australian counterpart.



However, this will be the first time the tables have turned and Jessie will come under the spotlight for her own vocal talents.



She'll be competing against Taiwanese singers Sam Lee and Angela Chang and Chinese rocker Wang Feng on Hunan TV's programme, which premieres on 12 January (18).



Jessie, who is the programme's first-ever Anglo-American contestant, has yet to comment on her latest gig on her social media pages.



After enjoying her stint on The Voice U.K., Jessie signed up to judge The Voice Australia in 2015, and served two seasons on the panel before quitting. Explaining her decision to step away from the programme, Jessie said that she was missing the performing.



"It's really time consuming and if I'm being honest with you, I get to the point where I'm in the chair and I just wanna sing," she added. "I'm sitting there and I want to tell them, 'You have to do it better and I'm trying to coach you, but I just want to make it a duet.' So I know it's time."



Her involvement on The Singer 2018 comes after Jessie dropped new album R.O.S.E. in September, with singles including Think About That and Not My Ex sparking mixed reactions from fans.



However, the star admitted during an interview with the Official Charts Company that the tunes represent a different stage in her life.



"It’s a new energy. I’m in a different place in my life. I’m not saying I’m a different person – I’m still me, but I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot and I wanted to write in a different way on this record," she explained.

