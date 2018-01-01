NEWS Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner planning winter wonderland wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Joe Jonas and his actress fiancee Sophie Turner are reportedly making plans to tie the knot in a winter wonderland-themed wedding later this year (18).



The DNCE frontman proposed to Game of Thrones star Sophie in October (17), but their busy work schedules mean they will likely have to wait until the end of the year to carve out some time for their big day.



A source tells Life & Style magazine the nuptials will take place in a "snowy" location during the winter, with celebrity favourite Aspen, Colorado and the French Alps mentioned as possible options.



"It's their favourite season, and they're planning a winter wonderland theme," the insider shares.



And it appears the groom-to-be will be hands-on when it comes to planning the celebration: "Joe has talked about having ice sculptures and a full bar made entirely of ice," the source adds. "They're both really excited about it."



In the meantime, the couple is preparing to spend some time apart in the coming months as Joe has signed up to become a judge on the Australian version of TV talent show The Voice, while Sophie will be filming the eighth and final season of cult fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, and promoting her forthcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix ahead of its November (18) release.



The young stars, who began dating in 2016, announced the news of their engagement via social media as they both showed off a photo of the British actress' pear shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band.



"I said yes," Sophie captioned the image, while her man posted a similar message on his Instagram page.



They celebrated their happy news with an intimate dinner party at New York City's Mamo restaurant on 4 November (17), when they were joined by around 30 family members and close friends, including Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, as well as his DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee.

